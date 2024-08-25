Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Cafe
Espresso
- Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
- Blackberry Chai Latte
Fresh Blackberry Syrup blended with chai and your choice of milk served iced. Make it "dirty" with an added shot of espresso!$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$4.75
- Bumbleberry Oat Macchiato
Breakfast in a glass! House-made blueberry syrup and local honey blended with oat milk and layered with rich espresso.$6.00
- Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.25
- Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
- Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$4.75
- Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$3.75
- Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$4.75
- Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.00
- Coco Macchiato$5.50
- Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.50
- Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
- Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$3.75
- Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.00
- Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
- Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
- Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
- Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.50
- Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
- Orange Creamsicle Coffee Spritz
Bright orange citrus flavored Italian soda layered with cold brew coffee and creamy cold foam. A childhood treat!$4.50
- Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
- Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
- Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$3.50
- Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$4.75
- Summer Thyme Latte
House-made honey syrup infused with fresh thyme leaves blended with rich espresso and milk.$5.50
- Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$4.75
- Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
- White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$4.75
Coffee/Tea
- House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
- Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
- Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
- Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
- Iced Black Tea$2.75
- Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
- Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.00
- Blackberry Iced Tea
Fresh made blackberry syrup in Rishi Iced black tea.$2.75OUT OF STOCK
Affogato
- Single Affogato
Single scoop pf vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso$4.50
- Double Affogato
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso.$5.00
- Lavender White Chocolate Affogato W/ Blackberries
Vanilla ice cream with lavender syrup, espresso and white chocolate drizzle garnished with fresh blackberries!$6.00
- Pistachio White Chocolate Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with pistachio syrup, espresso and white chocolate drizzle topped with crushed pistachios!$5.50