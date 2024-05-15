Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Featured Items
- Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
- Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$4.75
- Seasonal Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast topped with whipped feta, fresh strawberries, basil and crushed pistachios.$6.00
Cafe
Espresso
- Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
- Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$4.75
- Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.25
- Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
- Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$4.75
- Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$3.75
- Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$4.75
- Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.00
- Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.50
- Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
- Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$3.75
- Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.00
- Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
- Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
- Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
- Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.50
- Love Bug Macchiato
Steamed milk sweetened with cherry and vanilla syrup layered with rich espresso and and house made whipped cream or cold foam drizzled with dark chocolate.$5.50
- Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
- Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
- Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
- Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$3.50
- Spice-Me-Up Mocha
Rich dark chocolate and espresso kicked up a notch with our house blend of Mexican spices!$5.00
- Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$4.75
- OUT OF STOCKTiramisu Breve
Amaretto syrup and espresso blended with creamy half and half and dusted with cinnamon and cocoa powder.OUT OF STOCK$5.50
- Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$4.75
- Vanilla Rosemary Latte
Enjoy the complex flavor of our house made vanilla rosemary simple syrup with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
- White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$4.75
Coffee/Tea
- House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
- Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
- Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
- Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
- Iced Black Tea$2.75
- Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
- Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.00
Affogato
Breakfast Menu
Bakery
Quick Bites
- Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.00
- Granola Toast
Seedy bread topped with peanut butter, granola, and choice of fruit.$4.50
- Avocado Toast
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.$6.00
- Seasonal Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast topped with whipped feta, fresh strawberries, basil and crushed pistachios.$6.00
- Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$4.50
Eggs and More
- 2 Eggs Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, crispy country potatoes and toast.$6.50
- Breakfast Sandwich
2 Fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula and roasted tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.$7.50
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, white cheddar, 2 eggs, country potatoes, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato and zesty southwest sauce wrapped in a toasted wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños for a little extra kick or cool it down with a side of sour cream!$10.00
- CYO Breakfast Scramble
3 Eggs scrambled with your choice of 3 toppings served with country potatoes and toast.$10.00
- Rustic Breakfast Wrap
Country fried potatoes, crispy bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, feta cheese and rosemary garlic aioli on a wheat tortilla.$8.00
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Southwest black bean patty, two scrambled eggs, feta cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, spinach and roasted tomato aioli all wrapped in a toasted whole wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños or Avocado!$10.00