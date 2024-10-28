Online ordering Now Available!
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Featured Items
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Hummus Platter
Creamy house-made hummus topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives and feta cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze and served with warm pita and tortilla chips.$10.00
Cafe
Espresso
Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
Blueberry Blossom Macchaito
Fresh blueberry syrup blended with milk and ribboned with white chocolate layered with rich espresso and a dash of cardamom.$6.00
Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$5.00
Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.50
Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$4.00
Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$5.00
Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.25
Coco Macchiato$5.50
Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.75
Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$4.00
Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.50
Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Lavender Latte
Sweet local honey and lavender syrup blended with rich espresso and milk with a dash of cinnamon.$5.50
Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
Matcha Shot!
2 oz of straight Matcha for a quick shot of clean caffeine and antioxidants!$2.50
Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha! Choose your sweetener and enjoy like an Italian Soda!$4.50
Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.25
Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$4.50
Strawberry Basil Matcha Kiss
Sweet and earthy house-made Strawberry Basil syrup blended with your choice of milk and layered with Matcha and cold foam.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Strawberry Basil Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha reminiscent of an Italian Soda! Made with fresh strawberry basil syrup.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$5.00
Summer Thyme Latte
House-made honey syrup infused with fresh thyme leaves blended with rich espresso and milk.$5.50
Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$5.00
Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
Vanilla Rosemary Latte
Enjoy the complex flavor of our house made vanilla rosemary simple syrup with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Coffee/Tea
House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
Iced Black Tea$2.75
Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.50
Caffeine Free
Mock-tails
Blueberry Crush
Fresh blueberry syrup blended with spicy ginger beer, almond syrup, lime juice and a soda water spritz.$5.50
La-Di-Da
Refreshing pina colada vibe with a boost of electrolytes! Coconut water, pineapple juice, coconut syrup and lime juice blended with sea salt and cream of tarter for added potassium and magnesium.$4.50
Summer Kiss
Rehydrating coconut water spiked with tart lemon juice, soft lavender syrup and a soda water spritz.$4.00
Virgin Mary
Our house-made Bloody Mix full of flavor but without the liquor!$5.00
VIRGIN Red/White/Blueberry Lemonade
A refreshing house made sparkling raspberry lemonade garnished with fresh blueberries!$3.75
Zest of Life
Tart grapefruit and lime juice muddled with fresh rosemary and house syrup topped with a soda water spritz and a salted rim.$4.50
Affogato
Single Affogato
Single scoop pf vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso$4.50
Double Affogato
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso.$5.00
Mint Chocolate Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with house mint syrup, rich espresso and dark chocolate drizzle!$4.50
Pistachio White Chocolate Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with pistachio syrup, espresso and white chocolate drizzle topped with crushed pistachios!$5.50
Lunch Menu
Shareables
Cornbread Fritters
Battered and deep fried morsels of house made cornbread blended with white cheddar and southwest sauce for dipping$6.50
1/2 Order Sass Fries$6.00
Sass Fries
Fresh cut fries, beef gravy, shredded white cheddar and green onion.$11.00
Loaded Sass Fries
Classic Sass Fries with the addition of crumbled bacon, jalapenos and a fried egg.$13.00
Hummus Platter
Creamy house-made hummus topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives and feta cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze and served with warm pita and tortilla chips.$10.00
Salads
Chef Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, white cheddar, garbanzo beans, sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, and hard boiled egg with house made creamy dressing.$13.00
House Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, house made crutons and honey dijon vinaigrette$8.00
Spinach Arugula
Spinach arugula blend, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg and honey dijon vinaigrette$9.00
Summer Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
Sandwiches
Bacon Jala-Berry
The Perfect combination of sweet and spicy! White cheddar cheese, melty provolone, crispy bacon, jalapeños and blackberry preserves on grilled sourdough. Be Brave! Be Bold!$9.50
Blackbean Frisco Melt
Sauteed onions, white cheddar, swiss and zesty frisco sauce atop a black bean patty on grilled sourdough$10.50
BLT$8.00
Chicken Caprese
Roasted Chicken, tomato, provolone, pesto and balsamic glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
CYO Melt
"Create Your Own!' You choice of cheese and toppings grilled on sourdough bread.$8.50
Greek Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken, red onion, cucumber, spinach arugula blend, tomato, feta and tzatziki sauce on whole wheat wrap$10.50
Hamwich
Ham, swiss, red onion, tomato, arugula and dijon poppy seed glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
Hummus Dagwood
Triple decker sandwich layered with creamy house-made hummus, feta cheese, sliced cucumber, red onion, tomato, spinach arugula blend and basil pesto on toasted sourdough.$10.00
Not So "Classic" GC
White Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone and sliced tomato on grilled Sourdough. Add bacon!$6.00
The Meatloaf
Thick-cut meatloaf with arugula, provolone, dijonnaise and onion jam on grilled sourdough.$12.00
The Rachel
Sliced turkey, melty Swiss cheese, house made coleslaw and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.$12.00
Turkey Cobb
Turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, leafy greens, mayo and fried egg on grilled sourdough$13.00
A la Carte
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Side Salad
Leafy greens, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and honey dijon vinaigrette$4.50
Cottage Cheese$3.50
Coleslaw
A house made blend of chopped broccoli, carrots, cabbage and kale in a creamy dressing.$3.50
Half Pickle$1.00
Whole Pickle$2.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.50
Side Bacon$4.00
Side Toast$3.00
Kids Choice
BASIC Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham with choice of cheese and condiment on grilled sourdough.$8.50
BLT$8.00
CLASSIC Grilled Cheese
White cheddar & provolone cheese on grilled sourdough.$5.50
Kids Hummus Plate
Creamy house-made hummus served with warm pita or sourdough toast.$5.00
PB&J
Creamy peanut butter and choice of strawberry or blackberry on sourdough.$5.00