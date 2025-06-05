Online ordering Now Available!
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Featured Items
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
Cafe
Espresso
Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$5.00
Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.50
Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$4.00
Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$5.00
Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.25
Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.75
Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$4.00
Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.50
Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
Matcha Shot!
2 oz of straight Matcha for a quick shot of clean caffeine and antioxidants!$2.50
Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha! Choose your sweetener and enjoy like an Italian Soda!$4.50
Orange Blossom White Mocha
Orange and Almond syrups come together with sweet white chocolate and rich espresso blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.25
Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$4.50
Strawberry Basil Matcha Kiss
Sweet and earthy house-made Strawberry Basil syrup blended with your choice of milk and layered with Matcha and cold foam.$5.50
Strawberry Basil Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha reminiscent of an Italian Soda! Made with fresh strawberry basil syrup.$4.50
Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$5.00
Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$5.00
Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
Vanilla Rosemary Latte
Enjoy the complex flavor of our house made vanilla rosemary simple syrup with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Coffee/Tea
House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
Iced Black Tea$2.75
Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.50
Caffeine Free
Affogato
Breakfast Menu
Bakery
Quick Bites
Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.50
Granola Toast
Seedy bread topped with peanut butter, granola, and choice of seasonal fruit.$5.00
Avocado Toast
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.$6.50
Veggie Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast topped with whipped feta, sliced cucumber, tomato, red onion and garnished with fresh parsley and dill.$6.00
Seasonal Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast smeared with creamy house whipped feta then topped with fresh strawberries, basil and crushed pistachios drizzled with local honey.$7.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.00
Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.50
Eggs and More
2 Eggs Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, crispy country potatoes and toast.$7.50
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula and roasted tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.$9.00
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, white cheddar, 2 eggs, country potatoes, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato and zesty southwest sauce wrapped in a toasted wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños for a little extra kick or cool it down with a side of sour cream!$11.00
CYO Breakfast Scramble
3 Eggs scrambled with your choice of 3 toppings served with country potatoes and toast.$12.00
Rustic Breakfast Wrap
Country fried potatoes, crispy bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, feta cheese and rosemary garlic aioli on a wheat tortilla.$9.00
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Southwest black bean patty, two scrambled eggs, feta cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, spinach and roasted tomato aioli all wrapped in a toasted whole wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños or Avocado!$11.00
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Menu
Quick Bites
Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.00
Granola Toast
Seedy bread topped with peanut butter, granola, and choice of fruit.$4.50
Avocado Toast
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.$5.50
Seasonal Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast smeared with creamy house whipped feta then topped with fresh strawberries, basil and crushed pistachios drizzled with local honey.$7.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.00
Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.50
Salads
Chef Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, white cheddar, garbanzo beans, sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, and hard boiled egg with house made creamy dressing.$13.00
House Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, house made crutons and honey dijon vinaigrette$8.00
Spinach Arugula
Spinach arugula blend, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg and honey dijon vinaigrette$9.00
Spring Salad
Tender spinach and arugula blend topped with quinoa, red onion, sliced almonds, feta cheese and fresh strawberries served with basil balsamic vinaigrette.$9.00
Sandwiches
Bacon Jala-Berry
The Perfect combination of sweet and spicy! White cheddar cheese, melty provolone, crispy bacon, jalapeños and blackberry preserves on grilled sourdough. Be Brave! Be Bold!$9.50
Blackbean Frisco Melt
Sauteed onions, white cheddar, swiss and zesty frisco sauce atop a black bean patty on grilled sourdough$10.50
BLT$8.00
Chicken Caprese
Roasted Chicken, tomato, provolone, pesto and balsamic glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
CYO Melt
"Create Your Own!' You choice of cheese and toppings grilled on sourdough bread.$10.00
Greek Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken, red onion, cucumber, spinach arugula blend, tomato, feta and tzatziki sauce on whole wheat wrap$10.50
Hamwich
Ham, swiss, red onion, tomato, arugula and dijon poppy seed glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
Kentucky Hot Brown
Sliced turkey, white cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, bacon and dijon poppyseed glaze served open-faced on grilled sourdough bread and smothered in rich creamy mornay sauce.$11.00
Not So "Classic" GC
White Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone and sliced tomato on grilled Sourdough. Add bacon!$6.00
Orchard Melt
Roasted Turkey, melty white cheddar cheese, thinly-sliced crisp local apples, our house-made onion jam and fresh arugula on grilled sourdough bread. It's the perfect taste of Fall! **No modifications**$12.00
The Meatloaf
Thick-cut meatloaf with arugula, provolone, dijonnaise and onion jam on grilled sourdough.$12.00
Turkey Cobb
Turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, leafy greens, mayo and fried egg on grilled sourdough$13.00
A la Carte
Sass Fries
Fresh cut fries, beef gravy, shredded white cheddar and green onion.$11.00
1/2 Order Sass Fries$6.00
Loaded Sass Fries
Classic Sass Fries with the addition of crumbled bacon, jalapenos and a fried egg.$13.00
Cornbread Fritters
Battered and deep fried morsels of house made cornbread blended with white cheddar and southwest sauce for dipping$6.50
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Side Salad
Leafy greens, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and honey dijon vinaigrette$4.50
Cottage Cheese$3.50
Half Pickle$1.00
Whole Pickle$2.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.00
Side Bacon$3.50
Side Toast$2.50