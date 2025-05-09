Online ordering Now Available!
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Featured Items
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
Cafe
Espresso
Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$5.00
Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.50
Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$4.00
Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$5.00
Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.25
Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.75
Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$4.00
Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.50
Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
Matcha Shot!
2 oz of straight Matcha for a quick shot of clean caffeine and antioxidants!$2.50
Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha! Choose your sweetener and enjoy like an Italian Soda!$4.50
Orange Blossom White Mocha
Orange and Almond syrups come together with sweet white chocolate and rich espresso blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.25
Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$4.50
Strawberry Basil Matcha Kiss
Sweet and earthy house-made Strawberry Basil syrup blended with your choice of milk and layered with Matcha and cold foam.$5.50
Strawberry Basil Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha reminiscent of an Italian Soda! Made with fresh strawberry basil syrup.$4.50
Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$5.00
Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$5.00
Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
Vanilla Rosemary Latte
Enjoy the complex flavor of our house made vanilla rosemary simple syrup with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Coffee/Tea
House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
Iced Black Tea$2.75
Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.50
Caffeine Free
Affogato
Orpheum Bar
Beer (Orpheum)
Angry Orchard$4.50
Blake's Original Cider$6.50
Blue Moon$4.50
Bud Light$4.50
Budweiser$4.50
Coors Light$4.50
Corona$4.50
Doom Pedal$6.50
DORA!$0.50
Fat Tire Amber Ale$6.50
Guinness$6.50
High Noon$4.50
Mich Ultra$4.50
Michelada$9.00
Miller High Life$4.50
Miller Lite$4.50
Modelo Especial$4.50
Negra Modelo$4.00
PBR$3.50
Seeing Colors IPA$6.50
Triple Jam Cider$6.50
Truth IPA$6.50
White Claw$4.50
White Rascal$6.50
Yuengling$4.50
Yuengling Flight$4.50
Wine (Orpheum)
Cocktails (Orpheum)
Amaretto Orange Margarita$10.00
Amaretto Sour$7.50
Aviation$12.00
Blinker$10.00
Bloody Maria$9.00
Bloody Mary$8.00
Cosmopolitan$7.00
Dark and Stormy$10.00
French 75$12.00
Gin Martini$10.00
Gin Tonic$7.00
Hemingway Daiquiri$10.00
Irish Breakfast (Cocktail)$11.00
Irish Breakfast SHOOTER$8.00
Irish Coffee$11.00
Irish Mule$11.00
Long Island$10.00
Manhattan$11.00
Margarita$10.00
Michelada$9.00
Mint Julep$10.00
Mojito$8.00
Moscow Mule$11.00
Negroni$12.00
Old Fashioned$10.00
Paloma$9.00
Rum & Coke$7.00
Screwdriver$7.00
Sidecar$11.00
Tequila Soda$7.00
Tequila Sunrise$8.00
Vodka Martini$10.00
Vodka Soda$7.00
Vodka Tonic$7.00
Whiskey Coke$7.00
White Russian$11.00
Vodka (Orpheum)
Gin (Orpheum)
Tequila (Orpheum)
Casamigos Blanco$10.00
Espolon Reposado$9.00
Espolon Silver$8.50
Patron$12.00
Sauza Silver$7.00
Espolon Silver Rocks$12.00
Don Julio Anejo Rocks$26.50
Herradura Reposado Rocks$20.00
Sauza Silver Rocks$7.50
Espolon Reposado Rocks$14.00
Espolon Silver DBL$17.00
Don Julio Anejo DBL$38.00
Espolon Reposado DBL$20.00
Sauza Silver DBL$12.00
Herradura Reposado DBL$30.00
Rum (Orpheum)
Whiskey/Bourbon (Orpheum)
Buffalo Trace$8.50
Bulleit$8.00
Bulleit Rye$8.00
Crown Royal$8.00
Jack Daniels$7.00
Jameson$8.00
Jim Beam$7.00
Woodford Reserve$11.00
Tullamore Dew Rocks$10.00
Bulleit Rocks$10.00
Bulleit Rye Rocks$10.00
Woodford Reserve Rocks$14.50
Jack Daniels Rocks$8.00
Jim Beam Rocks$8.00
Redemption Rye Rocks$9.50
Bulleit DBL$15.00
Bulleit Rye DBL$15.00
Jack Daniels DBL$12.00
Jim Beam DBL$12.00
Tullamore Dew DBL$15.00
Woodford Reserve DBL$22.00
Redemption Rye DBL$14.00