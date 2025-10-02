Elderflower and butterfly pea flower infused sparkling lemonade! 10% of the proceeds from every drink sold will be donated to the Alternatives to Violence Center in Hillsboro. So enjoy this refreshing floral drink and help make a difference in your Community!

Adaptogens Ashwagandha Root (Mood Boost) + $1.00 Red Ginseng (Energy Boost) + $1.00 Electrolyte Boost (Aid in Hydration) + $0.50