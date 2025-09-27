Online ordering Now Available!
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Cafe
Espresso
Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
Banana Nut Macchiato
House-made banana syrup and hazelnut syrup blended with your choice of milk, layered with rich espresso and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy candied pecans.$6.00
Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$5.00
Brown Butter Sage Latte
House-made sage infused brown butter syrup blended with rich espresso and creamy steamed milk. This one is sure to warm your soul!$5.00
Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.50
Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$4.00
Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$5.00
Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.25
Coco Macchiato$5.50
Coconut Pumpkin Praline Latte
Sweet coconut and pumpkin spice syrups blended with rich espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and crunchy toffee bits (contains nuts).$5.50
Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.75
Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$4.00
Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.50
Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
Fireside Latte
Warm up with this graham cookie flavored latte topped with toasted marshmallows and dark chocolate drizzle.$5.50
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Lavender Latte
Sweet local honey and lavender syrup blended with rich espresso and milk with a dash of cinnamon.$5.50
Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
Matcha Shot!
2 oz of straight Matcha for a quick shot of clean caffeine and antioxidants!$2.50
Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha! Choose your sweetener and enjoy like an Italian Soda!$4.50
Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.25
Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$4.50
Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$5.00
Summer Thyme Latte
House-made honey syrup infused with fresh thyme leaves blended with rich espresso and milk.$5.50
Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$5.00
Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
Vanilla Rosemary Latte
Enjoy the complex flavor of our house made vanilla rosemary simple syrup with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Coffee/Tea
House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
Iced Black Tea$2.75
Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.50
Caffeine Free
Mock-tails
Autumn Tea
Locally brewed Sassafras tea concentrate brightened with fresh citrus juice, sweetened with honey and topped with a soda water spritz.$5.00
Cranberry Sparkler
Tart cranberry juice spiked with spicy ginger beer and fresh lemon juice with a sugared rim.$4.00
Golden Hour Mist
Locally pressed apple cider infused with muddled citrus and fresh rosemary and blended with ginger beer.$4.50
La-Di-Da
Refreshing pina colada vibe with a boost of electrolytes! Coconut water, pineapple juice, coconut syrup and lime juice blended with sea salt and cream of tarter for added potassium and magnesium.$4.50
Spiced Pumpkin Spritzer
Reel pumpkin sweetened with maple syrup and blended with ginger beer, fresh lemon juice and a soda water spritz.$4.50
Summer Kiss
Rehydrating coconut water spiked with tart lemon juice, soft lavender syrup and a soda water spritz.$4.00
Virgin Mary
Our house-made Bloody Mix full of flavor but without the liquor!$5.00
Zest of Life
Tart grapefruit and lime juice muddled with fresh rosemary and house syrup topped with a soda water spritz and a salted rim.$4.50
Affogato
Single Affogato
Single scoop pf vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso$4.50
Double Affogato
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso.$5.00
Mint Chocolate Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with house mint syrup, rich espresso and dark chocolate drizzle!$4.50
Bananas Foster Affogato
Vanilla ice cream topped with house-made banana syrup, rich espresso and caramel drizzle served with a caramelized banana.$6.00
Lunch Menu
Shareables
Cornbread Fritters
Battered and deep fried morsels of house made cornbread blended with white cheddar and southwest sauce for dipping$6.50
1/2 Order Sass Fries$6.00
Sass Fries
Fresh cut fries, beef gravy, shredded white cheddar and green onion.$11.00
Loaded Sass Fries
Classic Sass Fries with the addition of crumbled bacon, jalapenos and a fried egg.$13.00
Hummus Platter
Creamy house-made hummus topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives and feta cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze and served with warm pita and tortilla chips.$10.00
Salads
Chef Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, white cheddar, garbanzo beans, sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, and hard boiled egg with house made creamy dressing.$13.00
House Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, house made crutons and honey dijon vinaigrette$8.00
Spinach Arugula
Spinach arugula blend, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg and honey dijon vinaigrette$9.00
Apple Quinoa Salad
Fresh arugula blended with quinoa and topped with fresh sliced apples, toasted pepitas, parmesan cheese and crispy fried shallots and served with house-made honey shallot vinaigrette. Add bacon or roasted chicken for an extra pop of protein!$9.00
Sandwiches
Bacon Jala-Berry
The Perfect combination of sweet and spicy! White cheddar cheese, melty provolone, crispy bacon, jalapeños and blackberry preserves on grilled sourdough. Be Brave! Be Bold!$9.50
Blackbean Frisco Melt
Sauteed onions, white cheddar, swiss and zesty frisco sauce atop a black bean patty on grilled sourdough$10.50
BLT$8.00
Chicken Caprese
Roasted Chicken, tomato, provolone, pesto and balsamic glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
CYO Melt
"Create Your Own!' You choice of cheese and toppings grilled on sourdough bread.$8.50
Greek Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken, red onion, cucumber, spinach arugula blend, tomato, feta and tzatziki sauce on whole wheat wrap$10.50
Hamwich
Ham, swiss, red onion, tomato, arugula and dijon poppy seed glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
Hummus Dagwood
Triple decker sandwich layered with creamy house-made hummus, feta cheese, sliced cucumber, red onion, tomato, spinach arugula blend and basil pesto on toasted sourdough.$10.00
Not So "Classic" GC
White Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone and sliced tomato on grilled Sourdough. Add bacon!$6.00
The Meatloaf
Thick-cut meatloaf with arugula, provolone, dijonnaise and onion jam on grilled sourdough.$12.00
The Rachel
Sliced turkey, melty Swiss cheese, house made coleslaw and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.$12.00
Turkey Cobb
Turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, leafy greens, mayo and fried egg on grilled sourdough$13.00
A la Carte
Tomato Basil Soup Cup
Creamy tomato bisque infused with fresh basil and topped with parmesan cheese.$4.50
Tomato Basil Soup Bowl
Creamy tomato bisque infused with fresh basil and topped with parmesan cheese.$6.00
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Side Salad
Leafy greens, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and honey dijon vinaigrette$4.50
Cottage Cheese$3.50
Coleslaw
A house made blend of chopped broccoli, carrots, cabbage and kale in a creamy dressing.$3.50
Half Pickle$1.00
Whole Pickle$2.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.50
Side Bacon$4.00
Side Toast$3.00
Kids Choice
BASIC Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham with choice of cheese and condiment on grilled sourdough.$8.50
BLT$8.00
CLASSIC Grilled Cheese
White cheddar & provolone cheese on grilled sourdough.$5.50
Kids Hummus Plate
Creamy house-made hummus served with warm pita or sourdough toast.$5.00
PB&J
Creamy peanut butter and choice of strawberry or blackberry on sourdough.$5.00
Brunch
Bakery
Quick Bites
Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.75
Granola Toast
Seedy bread topped with peanut butter, granola, and choice of seasonal fruit.$6.00
Avocado Toast
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.$7.00
Seasonal Toast
Whole Wheat Seedy Toast topped with sweetened cream cheese, thinly sliced apples and toasted pecans drizzled with caramel and dusted with cinnamon sugar.$6.00
Veggie Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast topped with whipped feta, sliced cucumber, tomato, red onion and garnished with fresh parsley and dill.$6.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.50
Eggs and More
2 Eggs Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, crispy country potatoes and toast.$7.50
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
2 Fresh baked biscuits with rich house made sausage gravy.$9.00
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula and roasted tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.$9.00
Buttermilk Pancake Double Stack
Two fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes topped with Butter and our house blended Maple Syrup$6.00
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, white cheddar, 2 eggs, country potatoes, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato and zesty southwest sauce wrapped in a toasted wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños for a little extra kick or cool it down with a side of sour cream!$12.00
CYO Breakfast Scramble
3 Eggs scrambled with your choice of 3 toppings served with country potatoes and toast.$12.00
Eggs Benedict
Fresh biscuit topped with sliced ham, poached eggs, hollandaise and green onion.$11.00
Huevos Rancheros
Crumbled black bean patty, country fried potatoes, chorizo, feta cheese, 2 eggs, pico de gallo, jalapeno, avocado and crema.$14.00
Mocha-ccino Pancakes
Rich and indulgent, this breakfast play on our family's traditional mocha birthday cake is sure to bring a smile to your face! Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes speckled with mini chocolate chips topped with mocha cream, drizzled with dark chocolate sauce and dusted with coffee infused powdered sugar.$10.00
Pecan Praline French Toast
2 Thick slices house french bread battered and grilled topped with pecan praline butter and maple drizzle.$9.00
Quinoa Breakfast Bowl
This protein packed breakfast bowl starts with a bed of tricolor quinoa mixed with crispy bacon, sautéed red onion, bell pepper and baby spinach topped with feta cheese, one egg cooked your way and a drizzle of either roasted tomato aioli or balsamic glaze!$13.00
Rustic Breakfast Wrap
Country fried potatoes, crispy bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, feta cheese and rosemary garlic aioli on a wheat tortilla.$9.00
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Southwest black bean patty, two scrambled eggs, feta cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, spinach and roasted tomato aioli all wrapped in a toasted whole wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños or Avocado!$12.00
Breakfast Sides
2 Eggs A la carte$3.00
Country Fried Potatoes$3.00
Egg A la carte$1.50
Plain Biscuit$2.50
Seasonal Fruit Cup$4.00
Side Bacon$4.00
Side Sausage Gravy$2.50
Side Toast$3.00
Single Biscuit & Gravy
1 Fresh baked biscuit topped with sausage gravy.$5.00
Single Buttermilk Pancake
One fluffy Buttermilk Pancake topped with butter and served with house blended maple syrup.$3.00
Single Slice French Toast$4.50
