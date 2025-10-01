Online ordering Now Available!
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Featured Items
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.25
Cafe
Espresso
Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
Banana Nut Macchiato
House-made banana syrup and hazelnut syrup blended with your choice of milk, layered with rich espresso and topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and crunchy candied pecans.$6.00
Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$5.00
Brown Butter Sage Latte
House-made sage infused brown butter syrup blended with rich espresso and creamy steamed milk. This one is sure to warm your soul!$5.00
Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.50
Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$4.00
Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$5.00
Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.25
Coco Macchiato$5.50
Coconut Pumpkin Praline Latte
Sweet coconut and pumpkin spice syrups blended with rich espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream and crunchy toffee bits (contains nuts).$5.50
Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.75
Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$4.00
Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.50
Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
Fireside Latte
Warm up with this graham cookie flavored latte topped with toasted marshmallows and dark chocolate drizzle.$5.50
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Lavender Latte
Sweet local honey and lavender syrup blended with rich espresso and milk with a dash of cinnamon.$5.50
Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
Matcha Shot!
2 oz of straight Matcha for a quick shot of clean caffeine and antioxidants!$2.50
Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha! Choose your sweetener and enjoy like an Italian Soda!$4.50
Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.25
Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$4.50
Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$5.00
Summer Thyme Latte
House-made honey syrup infused with fresh thyme leaves blended with rich espresso and milk.$5.50
Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$5.00
Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
Vanilla Rosemary Latte
Enjoy the complex flavor of our house made vanilla rosemary simple syrup with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Coffee/Tea
House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
Iced Black Tea$2.75
Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.50
Caffeine Free
Mock-tails
Autumn Tea
Locally brewed Sassafras tea concentrate brightened with fresh citrus juice, sweetened with honey and topped with a soda water spritz.$5.00
Cranberry Sparkler
Tart cranberry juice spiked with spicy ginger beer and fresh lemon juice with a sugared rim.$4.00
Golden Hour Mist
Locally pressed apple cider infused with muddled citrus and fresh rosemary and blended with ginger beer.$4.50
La-Di-Da
Refreshing pina colada vibe with a boost of electrolytes! Coconut water, pineapple juice, coconut syrup and lime juice blended with sea salt and cream of tarter for added potassium and magnesium.$4.50
Safe Haven Spritz
Elderflower and butterfly pea flower infused sparkling lemonade! 10% of the proceeds from every drink sold will be donated to the Alternatives to Violence Center in Hillsboro. So enjoy this refreshing floral drink and help make a difference in your Community!$4.00
Spiced Pumpkin Spritzer
Reel pumpkin sweetened with maple syrup and blended with ginger beer, fresh lemon juice and a soda water spritz.$4.50
Summer Kiss
Rehydrating coconut water spiked with tart lemon juice, soft lavender syrup and a soda water spritz.$4.00
Virgin Mary
Our house-made Bloody Mix full of flavor but without the liquor!$5.00
Zest of Life
Tart grapefruit and lime juice muddled with fresh rosemary and house syrup topped with a soda water spritz and a salted rim.$4.50
Affogato
Single Affogato
Single scoop pf vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso$4.50
Double Affogato
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso.$5.00
Mint Chocolate Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with house mint syrup, rich espresso and dark chocolate drizzle!$4.50
Bananas Foster Affogato
Vanilla ice cream topped with house-made banana syrup, rich espresso and caramel drizzle served with a caramelized banana.$6.00