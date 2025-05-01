Online ordering Now Available!
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Cafe
Espresso
Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$5.00
Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.50
Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$4.00
Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$5.00
Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.25
Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.75
Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$4.00
Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.50
Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
Matcha Shot!
2 oz of straight Matcha for a quick shot of clean caffeine and antioxidants!$2.50
Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha! Choose your sweetener and enjoy like an Italian Soda!$4.50
Orange Blossom White Mocha
Orange and Almond syrups come together with sweet white chocolate and rich espresso blended with steamed milk.$5.00
Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.25
Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$4.50
Strawberry Basil Matcha Kiss
Sweet and earthy house-made Strawberry Basil syrup blended with your choice of milk and layered with Matcha and cold foam.$5.50
Strawberry Basil Matcha Soda
A refreshing take on Matcha reminiscent of an Italian Soda! Made with fresh strawberry basil syrup.$4.50
Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$5.00
Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$5.00
Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
Vanilla Rosemary Latte
Enjoy the complex flavor of our house made vanilla rosemary simple syrup with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.50
White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$5.00
Coffee/Tea
House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
Iced Black Tea$2.75
Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.50
Caffeine Free
Affogato
Breakfast Menu
Bakery
Quick Bites
Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.50
Granola Toast
Seedy bread topped with peanut butter, granola, and choice of seasonal fruit.$5.00
Avocado Toast
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.$6.50
Veggie Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast topped with whipped feta, sliced cucumber, tomato, red onion and garnished with fresh parsley and dill.$6.00
Seasonal Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast smeared with creamy house whipped feta then topped with fresh strawberries, basil and crushed pistachios drizzled with local honey.$7.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.00
Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.50
Eggs and More
2 Eggs Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, crispy country potatoes and toast.$7.50
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula and roasted tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.$9.00
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, white cheddar, 2 eggs, country potatoes, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato and zesty southwest sauce wrapped in a toasted wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños for a little extra kick or cool it down with a side of sour cream!$11.00
CYO Breakfast Scramble
3 Eggs scrambled with your choice of 3 toppings served with country potatoes and toast.$12.00
Rustic Breakfast Wrap
Country fried potatoes, crispy bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, feta cheese and rosemary garlic aioli on a wheat tortilla.$9.00
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Southwest black bean patty, two scrambled eggs, feta cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, spinach and roasted tomato aioli all wrapped in a toasted whole wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños or Avocado!$11.00
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Menu
Quick Bites
Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.00
Granola Toast
Seedy bread topped with peanut butter, granola, and choice of fruit.$4.50
Avocado Toast
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.$5.50
Seasonal Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast smeared with creamy house whipped feta then topped with fresh strawberries, basil and crushed pistachios drizzled with local honey.$7.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.00
Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.50
Salads
Chef Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, white cheddar, garbanzo beans, sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, and hard boiled egg with house made creamy dressing.$13.00
House Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, house made crutons and honey dijon vinaigrette$8.00
Spinach Arugula
Spinach arugula blend, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg and honey dijon vinaigrette$9.00
Spring Salad
Tender spinach and arugula blend topped with quinoa, red onion, sliced almonds, feta cheese and fresh strawberries served with basil balsamic vinaigrette.$9.00
Sandwiches
Bacon Jala-Berry
The Perfect combination of sweet and spicy! White cheddar cheese, melty provolone, crispy bacon, jalapeños and blackberry preserves on grilled sourdough. Be Brave! Be Bold!$9.50
Blackbean Frisco Melt
Sauteed onions, white cheddar, swiss and zesty frisco sauce atop a black bean patty on grilled sourdough$10.50
BLT$8.00
Chicken Caprese
Roasted Chicken, tomato, provolone, pesto and balsamic glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
CYO Melt
"Create Your Own!' You choice of cheese and toppings grilled on sourdough bread.$10.00
Greek Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken, red onion, cucumber, spinach arugula blend, tomato, feta and tzatziki sauce on whole wheat wrap$10.50
Hamwich
Ham, swiss, red onion, tomato, arugula and dijon poppy seed glaze on grilled sourdough$10.50
Not So "Classic" GC
White Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone and sliced tomato on grilled Sourdough. Add bacon!$6.00
Orchard Melt
Roasted Turkey, melty white cheddar cheese, thinly-sliced crisp local apples, our house-made onion jam and fresh arugula on grilled sourdough bread. It's the perfect taste of Fall! **No modifications**$12.00
The Meatloaf
Thick-cut meatloaf with arugula, provolone, dijonnaise and onion jam on grilled sourdough.$12.00
Turkey Cobb
Turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, leafy greens, mayo and fried egg on grilled sourdough$13.00
Veggin' On High
This Veggie Sandwich is a Power House of Flavor and Nutrition! Roasted mushrooms, zucchini, red onion and bell peppers topped with parmesan cheese, fresh spinach, house-made hummus and tomato aioli on grilled sourdough bread. Sorry, no mods!$11.00
A la Carte
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
This soup is full of southwest flavor! Shredded white meat chicken, roasted corn, black beans, onions, tomatoes, green chilis and jalapeños topped with cilantro, white cheddar and tortilla chips.$4.50
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
This soup is full of southwest flavor! Shredded white meat chicken, roasted corn, black beans, onions, tomatoes, green chilis and jalapeños topped with cilantro, white cheddar and tortilla chips.$6.00
Sass Fries
Fresh cut fries, beef gravy, shredded white cheddar and green onion.$11.00
1/2 Order Sass Fries$6.00
Loaded Sass Fries
Classic Sass Fries with the addition of crumbled bacon, jalapenos and a fried egg.$13.00
Street Corn Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips layered with creamy street corn salsa, white cheddar and feta cheese, red onion, jalapeños and cilantro lime crema. Add Chorizo or avocado!$10.00
Cornbread Fritters
Battered and deep fried morsels of house made cornbread blended with white cheddar and southwest sauce for dipping$6.50
Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
Side Salad
Leafy greens, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and honey dijon vinaigrette$4.50
Cottage Cheese$3.50
Half Pickle$1.00
Whole Pickle$2.00
Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$5.00
Side Bacon$3.50
Side Toast$2.50