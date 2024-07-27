Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Cafe
Espresso
- Americano
3oz of rich espresso diluted with water.$3.50
- Blackberry Chai Latte
Fresh Blackberry Syrup blended with chai and your choice of milk served iced. Make it "dirty" with an added shot of espresso!$5.00
- Breve
2oz of espresso blended with creamy steamed half & half.$4.75
- Bumbleberry Oat Macchiato
Breakfast in a glass! House-made blueberry syrup and local honey blended with oat milk and layered with rich espresso.$6.00
- Cafe Latte
2oz of espresso blended with steamed milk.$4.25
- Cafe Macchiato
2 oz of espresso marked with 1 oz of steamed milk.$3.25
- Cafe Mocha
2oz espresso blended with dark chocolate and steamed milk.$4.75
- Cappuccino
2 oz of espresso blended with steamed milk and topped with a distinct layer of milk foam.$3.75
- Caramel Macchiato
steamed milk blended with vanilla syrup and marked with 2 oz of espresso and caramel drizzle.$4.75
- Chai Latte
Spiced chai tea concentrate blended with steamed milk.$4.50
- Cinnamon Toast Breve
Espresso sweetened with brown sugar and blended with velvety steamed half and half sprinkled with cinnamon.$5.00
- Coco Macchiato$5.50
- Cortado
2 oz of espresso cut with 2 oz of steamed milk.$3.50
- Creme Brulee Latte
Indulge yourself with the rich flavor of toasted caramel and buttery custard topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and toffee nuts.$5.50
- Cubano
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and cut with 2oz of steamed milk.$3.75
- Dirty Chai
2 oz of espresso blended with spiced chai tea concentrate and steamed milk.$5.00
- Espresso
2oz espresso.$3.00
- Flavored Latte
2 oz of espresso sweetened with your choice of syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.75
- Honey Almond Latte
The silky flavors of almond and local honey blended smoothly with rich espresso and steamed milk.$5.00
- Lavender White Mocha
Aromatic Lavender and sweet white chocolate come together with rich espresso and steamed milk to form a perfect spring-time kiss in a cup!$5.00
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea concentrate sweetened with vanilla syrup and blended with steamed milk.$4.50
- Matcha Latte
Not much of a coffee fan? This green tea latte is the energy boost you're looking for! Earthy matcha blended with milk and a little vanilla for a subtle and smooth sweetness. Try it instead sweetened with local Honey or house made ginger syrup!$5.00
- Orange Creamsicle Coffee Spritz
Bright orange citrus flavored Italian soda layered with cold brew coffee and creamy cold foam. A childhood treat!$4.50
- Salted Caramel White Mocha
2 oz of espresso sweetened with white chocolate sauce and salted caramel syrup and blended with steamed milk.$5.00
- Shot in the Dark
2 oz of espresso topped with our house drip coffee.$4.50
- Sky King
2 oz of espresso sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup and topped with iced tea.$3.50
- Sugar Free Cafe Mocha$4.75
- Summer Thyme Latte
House-made honey syrup infused with fresh thyme leaves blended with rich espresso and milk.$5.50
- Turkish Delight Latte
The taste of delicate buttery Baklava blended with espresso and steamed milk. Drizzled with local honey and dusted with cinnamon.$4.75
- Vanilla Mint Matcha Soda
This green tea Italian Soda is light and refreshing! Earthy matcha blended with soda and house made vanilla mint syrup for a subtle and smooth sweetness.$4.50
- White Mocha
2oz espresso blended with white chocolate and steamed milk.$4.75
Coffee/Tea
- House Drip Coffee
Deeper Roots "La Armonia Hermosa."$3.00
- Decaf Drip Coffee$3.00
- Cold Brew
Deeper Roots "Losantiville" blend brewed cold and concentrated.$4.75
- Hot Tea
Rishi blend teas.$2.75
- Iced Black Tea$2.75
- Iced Citrus Green Tea$2.75
- Honeysuckle Tea
A deliciously sweet and floral green tea sweetened with honey and elderflower syrup.$3.00
- Blackberry Iced Tea
Fresh made blackberry syrup in Rishi Iced black tea.$2.75
Affogato
- Single Affogato
Single scoop pf vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso$4.50
- Double Affogato
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with espresso.$5.00
- Lavender White Chocolate Affogato W/ Blackberries
Vanilla ice cream with lavender syrup, espresso and white chocolate drizzle garnished with fresh blackberries!$6.00
- Pistachio White Chocolate Affogato
Vanilla ice cream with pistachio syrup, espresso and white chocolate drizzle topped with crushed pistachios!$5.50
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
- Bacon Jala-Berry
The Perfect combination of sweet and spicy! White cheddar cheese, melty provolone, crispy bacon, jalapeños and blackberry preserves on grilled sourdough. Be Brave! Be Bold!$9.00
- Blackbean Frisco Melt
Sauteed onions, white cheddar, swiss and zesty frisco sauce atop a black bean patty on grilled sourdough$10.00
- BLT$8.00
- Chicken Caprese
Roasted Chicken, tomato, provolone, pesto and balsamic glaze on grilled sourdough$10.00
- CYO Melt
"Create Your Own!' You choice of cheese and toppings grilled on sourdough bread.$10.00
- Greek Chicken Wrap
Roasted Chicken, red onion, cucumber, spinach arugula blend, tomato, feta and tzatziki sauce on whole wheat wrap$10.00
- Hamwich
Ham, swiss, red onion, tomato, arugula and dijon poppy seed glaze on grilled sourdough$10.00
- Not So "Classic" GC
White Cheddar, Swiss, Provolone and sliced tomato on grilled Sourdough. Add bacon!$6.00
- The Meatloaf
Thick-cut meatloaf with arugula, provolone, dijonnaise and onion jam on grilled sourdough.$12.00
- The Rachel
Sliced turkey, melty Swiss cheese, house made coleslaw and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.$12.00
- Turkey Cobb
Turkey, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, bleu cheese, leafy greens, mayo and fried egg on grilled sourdough$13.00
Salads
- House Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, feta, house made crutons and honey dijon vinaigrette$8.00
- Spinach Arugula
Spinach arugula blend, red onion, cucumber, bleu cheese, crumbled bacon, hard-boiled egg and honey dijon vinaigrette$9.00
- Chef Salad
Leafy greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, white cheddar, garbanzo beans, sliced turkey, crumbled bacon, and hard boiled egg with house made creamy dressing.$12.00
- Summer Kale Caesar Salad$9.00
A la Carte
- Sass Fries
Fresh cut fries, beef gravy, shredded white cheddar and green onion.$11.00
- Loaded Sass Fries
Classic Sass Fries with the addition of crumbled bacon, jalapenos and a fried egg.$13.00
- Cornbread Fritters
Battered and deep fried morsels of house made cornbread blended with white cheddar and southwest sauce for dipping$6.50
- Fresh Cut Fries$3.00
- Coleslaw
A house made blend of chopped broccoli, carrots, cabbage and kale in a creamy dressing.$3.50
- Cottage Cheese$3.50
- Side Salad
Leafy greens, diced tomato, red onion, cucumber and honey dijon vinaigrette$4.50
- Half Pickle$1.00
- Whole Pickle$2.00
- Parfait
Vanilla yogurt, granola, seasonal fruit and honey drizzle.$4.50
- Side Bacon$3.50
- Side Toast$2.50
Quick Bites
- Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.00
- Granola Toast
Seedy bread topped with peanut butter, granola, and choice of fruit.$4.50
- Avocado Toast
Seedy bread topped with avocado spread, feta cheese, diced tomato and pickled onions.$5.50
Brunch
Bakery
Quick Bites
- Momma's Whole Wheat Seedy Toast
House baked whole wheat bread packed with 5 kinds of seeds served toasted with butter.$3.50
- Seasonal Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast topped with whipped feta, fresh blackberries and chopped mint drizzled with balsamic glaze and local honey.$6.50
- Veggie Toast
Whole wheat seedy toast topped with whipped feta, sliced cucumber, tomato, red onion and garnished with fresh parsley and dill.$6.00
Eggs and More
- 2 Eggs Breakfast
2 Eggs your way, crispy country potatoes and toast.$7.50
- Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
2 Fresh baked biscuits with rich house made sausage gravy.$8.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
2 Fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, white cheddar cheese, arugula and roasted tomato aioli on grilled sourdough.$7.50
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, white cheddar, 2 eggs, country potatoes, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tomato and zesty southwest sauce wrapped in a toasted wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños for a little extra kick or cool it down with a side of sour cream!$10.50
- CYO Breakfast Scramble
3 Eggs scrambled with your choice of 3 toppings served with country potatoes and toast.$10.50
- Eggs Benedict
Fresh biscuit topped with sliced ham, poached eggs, hollandaise and green onion.$10.50
- Huevos Rancheros
Crumbled black bean patty, country fried potatoes, chorizo, feta cheese, 2 eggs, pico de gallo, jalapeno, avocado and crema.$14.00
- Le Petit Madame
A Sassy twist on a French Classic! Ham, fluffy scrambled eggs, house-made onion jam and Swiss cheese served open-faced on Momma's french bread topped with creamy mornay sauce and fresh arugula.$12.00
- Pecan Praline French Toast
2 Thick slices house french bread battered and grilled topped with pecan praline butter and maple drizzle.$9.00
- Rustic Breakfast Wrap
Country fried potatoes, crispy bacon, 2 scrambled eggs, feta cheese and rosemary garlic aioli on a wheat tortilla.$8.00
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Southwest black bean patty, two scrambled eggs, feta cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, spinach and roasted tomato aioli all wrapped in a toasted whole wheat tortilla. Add Jalapeños or Avocado!$10.50
