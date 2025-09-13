Skip to Main content
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
0
View Menu
Home
/
Hummus Platter
Hummus Platter
$0
Platter Mods
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Creamy house-made hummus topped with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, garbanzo beans, kalamata olives and feta cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze and served with warm pita and tortilla chips.
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(937) 402-4349
135 North High Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement