Skip to Main content
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
0
View Menu
Home
/
La-Di-Da
La-Di-Da
$0
Adaptogens
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Refreshing pina colada vibe with a boost of electrolytes! Coconut water, pineapple juice, coconut syrup and lime juice blended with sea salt and cream of tarter for added potassium and magnesium.
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(937) 402-4349
135 North High Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 8AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement