Skip to Main content
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
0
View Menu
Home
/
Italian Beef
Italian Beef
$0
Bread Mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Beef Mods
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Local, grass-fed beef slow roasted till tender, melty provolone cheese, sautéed onions and bell peppers, tangy banana peppers and garlic rosemary aioli on a toasted sub roll.
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(937) 402-4349
135 North High Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133
Closed
•
Opens Wednesday at 10:30AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement