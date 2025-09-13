Skip to Main content
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar
Bacon Jala-Berry
The Perfect combination of sweet and spicy! White cheddar cheese, melty provolone, crispy bacon, jalapeños and blackberry preserves on grilled sourdough. Be Brave! Be Bold!
Sassafras Kitchen & Coffee Bar Location and Hours
(937) 402-4349
135 North High Street, Hillsboro, OH 45133
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 8AM
